Chicago Red Stars host soccer match at Wrigley Field, venue's 1st women's sporting event in 80 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time in 80 years, a professional women's sporting event will be held at the Wrigley Field.

The Chicago Red Stars play Bay FC on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. It is the first National Women's Soccer League match to be played at Wrigley Field.

The soccer team turned to the North Side as they expect their biggest crowd in the club's history.

The city is used to seeing a ton of energy across Wrigleyville on Saturday afternoons, but this week it's the Red Stars bringing that atmosphere with a game that 25,000 people are expected to attend.

The Red stars have played most of their home matches at Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview, so this atmosphere at Wrigley should be quite special.

The club hosted a family fan fest at Gallagher Way, outside of Wrigley Field, staring at 10 a.m. The fan fest was free and open to the public, with an array of activities, giveaways, food, drinks and a live DJ.

Billy Diamond, who is in town from Arizona, explained how fun the atmosphere is.

"Absolutely insane. I love it for these women, it's great," Diamond said. "The whole sports coming up, women's sports in general's a great thing."

The Ricketts family has ownership of both the Chicago Red Stars and the Chicago Cubs.

Red Stars soccer player Mallory Swanson is married to Cubs soccer player Dansby Swanson.