Chicago weather forecast includes threat of high winds, storms Friday

Chicago severe weather is again possible Friday; the main threat is high winds during storms. Strong wind toppled trees across the area Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is once again under a threat of severe weather Friday.

ABC7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry is issuing an AccuWeather alert, as the area falls under a Level 2 risk.

The main risk is high winds, but a small tornado threat could exist, mainly across southern Wisconsin, Mowry said.

Most of the Chicago area is under a 2% tornado risk, but southern Wisconsin has a 5% risk.

A round of storms could be strong to severe around midday, but storms are also possible in the late afternoon and early evening.

Storms toppled trees in several neighborhoods and suburbs across the Chicago area Tuesday evening.

In north suburban Elgin, two people were sent to the hospital after a tree reportedly fell on them.

Thousands were also without power.