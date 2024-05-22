Chicago weather: Storms topple trees, knock out power across Chicago area

Severe weather moved through the Chicago area Tuesday night, toppling trees and knocking out power.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Storms toppled trees in several neighborhoods and suburbs across the Chicago area Tuesday evening.

In the 9100-block of North LaCrosse Avenue in Skokie, a tree toppled over onto a car after high winds from last night's storms.

Damage was also reported in northwest suburban Elgin, where a tree toppled over onto two people on South Road because of intense winds.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said those two people went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

In Round Lake Beach, a large tree limb smashed through the roof of a home on Ferndale Drive.

The Round Lake Beach Fire Department used a ladder truck to help remove part of the limb and cover the damaged roof.

"There was like a really loud bang coming from the roof," Round Lake Beach resident Emiliano Garcia said. .

In northwest Des Plaines, a tree toppled over onto power lines and a car...on Vassar Lane.

Crews can be seen working to clear the fallen tree from the power lines and the car.

According to ComEd, just over 22,000 customers are without power as of 5 a.m.