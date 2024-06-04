Man shot while driving on NW Side, leading to crash, Chicago police say

Chicago police said two men were driving in a car on the Northwest Side when someone fired shots at them, causing them to crash Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said two men were driving in a car on the Northwest Side when someone fired shots at them, causing them to crash Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said two men were driving in a car on the Northwest Side when someone fired shots at them, causing them to crash Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said two men were driving in a car on the Northwest Side when someone fired shots at them, causing them to crash Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were driving in a car on the Northwest Side when someone fired shots at them, causing them to crash Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the two men were driving westbound on Gunnison Street near Rockwell Street at about 12:13 a.m. when multiple shots were fired at them.

Their vehicle then crashed into a parked car at Talman Avenue, police said.

A 21-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. A 24-year-old man inside the car was not injured.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

No one is in custody and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood