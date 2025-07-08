15-year-old boy shot inside home on North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenage boy was shot Monday afternoon while inside of a home on the city's North Side.

The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue near the West Rogers Park area, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was inside of a residence at the location when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown offender, police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting, CPD said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were not yet known.

No further information was available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

