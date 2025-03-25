24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Boy, 13, killed in shooting inside Englewood home ID'd

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, March 25, 2025 12:19PM
Authorities have released the identity of a 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting in in the 500-block of West 65th Place in Englewood Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identity of a 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting in an Englewood home Monday

The shooting took place at about 6:43 p.m. in the 500-block of West 65th Place.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was inside the home when someone discharged a gun, striking him in the chest.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The boy has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Tawon Tribble.

Emotions are running high outside the hospital as boy's family grapples with grief.

Pastor Donovan Price spent the evening praying with the victim's family.

"Our children, we owe them more than this, and we just wish that these families would have to stop grieving, and these moms would have to stop crying, and so many people affected, and it's just another death of a child. Just sad very sad," Price said.

The family told Price that they dearly loved the boy, who did not deserve this fate.

Area detectives are questioning a person of interest as the investigation continues. Whether an arrest has been made is not yet clear.

Police did not immediately provide further information about what led up to the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
