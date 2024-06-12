Boy, 14, critically wounded in Lawndale shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:28 p.m. in the 2700-block of South Komensky Avenue.

A witness told police the 14-year-old was on the sidewalk when someone started firing shots in the teenager's direction.

The boy was wounded multiple times and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Overnight, police could be seen walking the block with flashlights, focusing some of their attention in an alley nearby.

So far no one is in custody and it's unclear what led up to the shooting or what might have motivated it.

