Sentencing expected Tuesday for man convicted in Bradley police sergeant's murder

Sentencing is expected for Darrius Sullivan, who was convicted in the Kankakee County shooting of Bradley cops Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey.

Sentencing is expected for Darrius Sullivan, who was convicted in the Kankakee County shooting of Bradley cops Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey.

Sentencing is expected for Darrius Sullivan, who was convicted in the Kankakee County shooting of Bradley cops Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey.

Sentencing is expected for Darrius Sullivan, who was convicted in the Kankakee County shooting of Bradley cops Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey.

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Sentencing is expected Tuesday for the man who shot and killed a Bradley police sergeant in 2021.

Darius Sullivan was convicted on all counts last September in the murder of Marlene Rittmanic, 49.

A Kankakee County judge read the verdict Thursday for the suspect in a Bradley police officer's murder.

Sullivan was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and endangering the life of a child.

SEE ALSO: Retired Bradley officer seriously injured in shooting that killed partner testifies in trial

His girlfriend is also charged, and is awaiting trial.

Rittmanic's partner, Tyler Bailey, was critically injured in the shooting that happened in December of 2021.

Bailey testified from his wheelchair during the trial.

Prosecutors alleged Sullivan shot the officers as they confronted him at his Kankakee County hotel room door over a warrant, calling his actions vicious.

Bradley police spoke after a guilty verdict was announced for the suspect in the murder of one of their officers.

Sullivan's defense attorney told jurors Sullivan was defending his family that night, thinking someone was breaking into his hotel room.

Sullivan's three children, ages 2 months to 8 years old, and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, were also in the room.

Sullivan's attorney argued there were holes in the state's case and evidence that was missed connecting Sullivan to the crimes.

On Dec. 29, 2021 Rittmanic and Bailey responded to a call of dogs barking in a car on a cold night outside a Bradley hotel.

Once at the scene, they believed Sullivan was a guest at the hotel, and was wanted on warrants.

Rittmanic was shot in the shoulder and twice in the neck. The last two shots were fired from her duty weapon. She died of her injuries.

Bailey was shot in the forehead, and is left with permanent disabilities, ending his career as a police officer.