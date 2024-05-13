1 shot, injured during South Side carjacking: Chicago police

6 suspects approached a male victim in Washington Park before taking vehicle, police said

A Chicago shooting injured 1 during a Washington Park carjacking on South Prairie Avenue early Monday morning, CPD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A male victim was shot early Monday morning on Chicago's South Side during a carjacking, Chicago police said.

The person was near his vehicle in the 5600-block of South Prairie Avenue just after 3 a.m. in the city's Washington Park neighborhood, when six male suspects approached him, police said.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun, and demanded his keys, CPD said.

The suspect shot the victim in the ankle, and all six suspects got into the vehicle and drove away, police said.

No one was in custody later Monday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.

The victim is expected to be OK.

