6 injured, 1 critically, in West Englewood shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured, one critically, after a shootout on Chicago's South Side early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said those hurt were near two others, who began shooting at each other before fleeing the scene just before 2 a.m. in the 6000-block of South Winchester Avenue in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the gunfire or if those firing shots were among the injured.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the neck and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, CPD said.

SEE ALSO: 15-year-old seriously injured, 5 others hurt in West Humboldt Park shooting, Chicago police say

A 33-year-old woman shot in the back was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition; a 34-year-old woman shot in the hip was taken to Holy Cross in good condition; and a 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and taken to U of C in good condition, and a 32-year-old man was shot in the foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, CPD said.

No one was in custody later Monday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Just over an hour before the South Side shooting, six people were shot in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood