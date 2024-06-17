15-year-old seriously injured, 5 others hurt in West Humboldt Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Half-a-dozen people were injured in a shooting on the city's Northwest Side early Monday, according to the Chicago police department.

The shooting happened in the 900-block Pulaski Road near Iowa Street around 12:46 a.m. in West Humboldt Park.

CPD officers responded to shots fired and found that multiple victims were struck by gun fire. In total, five people were shot.

The youngest victim was a 15-year-old girl who was shot in the neck and taken to an area hospital in serious condition, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the back; a 19-year-old woman was shot in the arm; a 25-year-old man had gunshot wounds to the buttocks; a 35-year-old man was shot in the foot, all were taken to the hospital and listed in fair condition, police said.

A 33-year-old woman had a broken ankle, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

CPD said the shooter fled the scene on foot after shooting at the victims.

There is no one in custody. CPD Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood