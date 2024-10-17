1 injured in Bishop Ford Freeway shooting on South Side: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot on the Bishop Ford Freeway Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side, shutting down the highway for hours overnight, Illinois State Police said.

The person who was shot was driving in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 111th Street around 11:30 p.m., when shots were fired, state police said. The vehicle later crashed.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the victim, including his or her age, gender or condition.

It's also not clear what led up to the shooting.

All inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford were shut down from 130th to 103rd streets after the incident.

All lanes reopened about 3:50 a.m.

Police did not say if anyone was in custody.

