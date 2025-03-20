2nd suspect charged in Back of the Yards liquor store shooting that injured 5: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second suspect has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured five people at a liquor store, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened last Friday at 51st Street and Damen Avenue in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police said an argument inside Goldmore Food & Liquors led to the shooting.

Angeles Flores, 22 of Riverdale, was the first suspect charged. Police said Flores was also shot in the incident.

Flores is facing three charges of first-degree attempted murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

Nearly a week after the shooting, police arrested Luis Vargas, 24 of Chicago, in the 1900-block of W. Garfield Boulevard. He is accused of shooting three of the victims.

Vargas was charged with three counts of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count for a felon possessing a weapon.

The gunfire injured at least five people.

A 48-year-old man, shot in the abdomen, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Another man, 22, was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 46-year-old man, shot in the hand, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 61-year-old woman, grazed in the elbow, refused medical services. Police said she was in good condition.

