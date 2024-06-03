WATCH LIVE

Man critically wounded in shooting while helping carjacking victim on West Side, Chicago police

Christian Piekos Image
ByChristian Piekos WLS logo
Monday, June 3, 2024 10:12AM
Man shot while helping carjacking victim on West Side, Chicago police
Chicago police said a man was wounded in a shooting while trying to help a woman being carjacked in the North Austin neighborhood Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot trying to help a woman being carjacked in the North Austin neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:05 a.m. in the 1500-block of North Linder Avenue.

Police said four men confronted and attacked a woman and beat her and stole her 2011 Volkswagen sedan.

A 20-year-old man who tried to intervene while the woman was being attacked was shot in the chest, police said.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The woman who was attacked was not injured.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

