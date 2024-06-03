Man critically wounded in shooting while helping carjacking victim on West Side, Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot trying to help a woman being carjacked in the North Austin neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 2:05 a.m. in the 1500-block of North Linder Avenue.

Police said four men confronted and attacked a woman and beat her and stole her 2011 Volkswagen sedan.

A 20-year-old man who tried to intervene while the woman was being attacked was shot in the chest, police said.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The woman who was attacked was not injured.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

