Man shot, critically injured inside vehicle in River North: Chicago police

A River North shooting in Chicago left a man critically injured in the 200-block of West Hubbard Street on Sunday morning, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot inside a vehicle in River North early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 200-block of West Hubbard Street.

A 33-year-old man was a passenger inside a vehicle when a white vehicle approached, police said. Someone fired shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim, shot above the right eye, was dropped off at Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Another shooting happened just blocks away on Saturday morning, police said. A man was shot to death after a fight on Hubbard near State Street.

