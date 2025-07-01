Lifeguard accused of deadly shooting at Douglass Park due in court Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspected gunman in a deadly Douglass Park shooting is due in court on Tuesday.

Charles Leto, a Chicago lifeguard, is accused of shooting at two teenagers on Thursday.

Marjay Dotson, 15, was killed and Jeremy Herred, 14, the cousin of Laquan McDonald, is still in the hospital.

The 55-year-old suspect now faces murder and attempted murder charges.

CWB Chicago shared surveillance video it obtained of the shooting just after 7 p.m. Thursday at Douglass Park.

The video shows the teens allegedly walking near Leto and his bike. Leto is then seen getting up and pointing a gun at one of the teens.

There's no sound on the video, and ABC7 Chicago froze the video before the gunfire begins.

In court, prosecutors argue that the Marine veteran targeted the boys.

However, Leto's defense attorney said that he was provoked and merely defending himself after the teens had threatened him and said they were going to steal his bike.

Leto was placed on an unpaid, emergency suspension by the Chicago Park District.

Leto has a concealed-carry license, but prosecutors say he violated park district policy, by bringing that gun to work.

Authorities said this may not be the first time the Chicago man has been involved in a shooting.

A woman in Lakeview recognized Leto, she said that in February 2023 he her two dogs, killing one of them.

At the time, Leto, who has a valid conceal carry license, told investigators he was in fear of his life and was not charged.

