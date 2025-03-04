Teen student wounded in shooting outside South Side school, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old female student was wounded in a shooting outside a Chicago charter school on the South Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 7:41 a.m. in the 8200-block of South Lafayette outside a Perspectives charter school.

Police said the girl was walking when an unknown black sedan approached and two male suspects got out and opened fire.

The girl was shot in the left thigh and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the suspects got back in the sedan and fled southbound.

A spokesperson for the school released a statement saying, "This morning, a Perspectives student was shot outside of our school. Our thoughts are with the students, their families, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on a soft lockdown, and the Chicago Police Department responded immediately.

"This remains an active investigation, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement. We are also working closely with the Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security to ensure safe passage home for all students.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Counseling and support services are available for those in need."

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

