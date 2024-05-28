Woman shot to death inside vehicle in Chicago Lawn, police say

A shooting in Chicago Lawn left a woman dead inside a vehicle near 63rd and Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, the police department said.

A shooting in Chicago Lawn left a woman dead inside a vehicle near 63rd and Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, the police department said.

A shooting in Chicago Lawn left a woman dead inside a vehicle near 63rd and Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, the police department said.

A shooting in Chicago Lawn left a woman dead inside a vehicle near 63rd and Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's Southwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood near West 63rd Street and South Francisco Avenue just before 3 p.m.

A 28-year-old woman was sitting inside of a vehicle when at least one person, identified only as male, approached her and fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot in her back, was transported to Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood