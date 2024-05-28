WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman shot to death inside vehicle in Chicago Lawn, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 11:16PM
Woman shot to death inside vehicle on SW Side: Chicago police
A shooting in Chicago Lawn left a woman dead inside a vehicle near 63rd and Francisco on Tuesday afternoon, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's Southwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood near West 63rd Street and South Francisco Avenue just before 3 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A 28-year-old woman was sitting inside of a vehicle when at least one person, identified only as male, approached her and fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot in her back, was transported to Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW