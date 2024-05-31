Man sentenced 24 years in 2020 downtown CTA tunnel shooting that killed 1, injured 2

Torrezz Cathery was sentenced to 24 years behind bars for a Loop, Chicago shooting in the Jackson CTA tunnel. 1 man was killed and 2 people injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was sentenced to over 20 years behind bars Thursday for fatally shooting a 24-year-old man in a downtown Chicago CTA tunnel in 2020.

Torrezz Cathery was sentenced to 24 years behind bars in the incident.

He had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and gun charges.

At the time of the shooting, then-interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said crystal-clear, high-definition camera footage showed what police called an execution-style murder. Police said that video led them to Cathery, who they said was well known to them.

Beck previously said Cathery had 22 prior arrests. Police said he was arrested for attempting to stab someone. Then he ran into him again.

The shooting took place in a tunnel that connects the Jackson Red Line and Blue Line stations in the 200-block of South Dearborn Street on Feb. 17, 2020, police said.

"On Monday morning the victim recognized the offender on the train line," Beck said. "He began to follow him with a group into the pedway that connects the Red and Blue train lines."

Inside the tunnel under State Street, with two others, a set of 6-month-old twins standing by, and cameras recording, police say Cathery shot the man.

"The offender turned around and fired a 9mm handgun," Beck said. "The video shows not only him firing at the group, shooting the victim, but then he walks over and shoots execution style right above him."

Edward Charleston, 24, was killed when he was shot in the stomach and chest. Another man was shot in the back and arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in good condition. Police said she didn't appear to have been involved in the argument between the men.

Investigators found 12 shell casings at the scene. They said the video footage clearly showed the gunman's face.

Cathery was initially charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.