Illinois State Police investigating fatal I-94 shooting, possible I-55 shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal shooting on I-94 and a possible shooting on I-55.

State Police shutdown the ramp at I-94 southbound to 95th Street to investigate a shooting at about 2:20 a.m.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest on our live traffic map

Officials said the cars involved continued possibly off the expressway before crashing at 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue.

Police said one person was fatally shot. Further details were not immediately available.

Another possible shooting occurred on the inbound ramp on I-55 to the I-94 southbound ramp at about 2:28 a.m.

Police said four vehicles were involved in the possible shooting. However, police would not say if anyone was wounded.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood