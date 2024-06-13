Woman, 50, wounded in shooting near Pottawatomie Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 50-year-old woman was shot near a park in the Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.
The shooting took place at about 8:13 p.m. in the 7300-block of North Rogers Avenue near Pottawatomie Park.
The woman was standing near the park when police said a black sedan approached and someone fired shots in the area.
The woman was shot in the lower leg and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.
Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
