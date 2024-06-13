Man critically injured in Gold Coast shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was walking on the city's North Side when he was shot on Thursday, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 12:53 a.m. in the 1600-block of Astor Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood, police said.

A man in his 20s was walking near a Divvy bike stand when someone unknown started to shoot in the area.

He was shot in left thigh and the buttocks area, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday morning, CPD continued their investigation near the Divvy bike stand by the edge of Lincoln Park.

No one is in custody. CPD Area Three detectives are investigating.

