Chicago shootings: At least 6 shot, 2 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least six people shot have been shot, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood early Saturday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at around 12:29 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue.

A witness told police that the man was on the sidewalk when someone opened fire on him and took off. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.

A motive for the shooting is not known and no one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.

A few hours later, a man was killed and two other people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of West Polk Street at around 4:40 a.m., police said. According to police, a 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were outside when they heard shots and felt pain.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

The woman was hit in the right ankle and taken to the hospital in good condition. A third victim, identified as a 33-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to his foot and taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Last weekend, at least 33 people were shot, one fatally, across Chicago, police said.

