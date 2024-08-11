Chicago shootings: 28 shot in weekend gun violence across city, police say

On Saturday night, two teens were shot while walking on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

On Saturday night, two teens were shot while walking on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

On Saturday night, two teens were shot while walking on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

On Saturday night, two teens were shot while walking on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twenty-eight people have been shot in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

On Friday, a woman was struck by a stray bullet in Avondale, according to CPD.

The shooting happened after the driver of a white Dodge Caravan crashed into a stolen gray Honda and a black Tesla in the 3000-block of N. California Avenue.

Three men got out of the Dodge and started shooting at the Honda before running away.

A 19-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck in the right shoulder and torso.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

No one is in custody.

READ MORE | 2 killed, suspect critically injured in shooting at Woodridge townhome complex, police say

On Saturday, a teen was seriously injured in after the Bud Billiken Parade on the city's South Side.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said a minor suffered a graze wound to the head near East 44th Street and South King Drive, which is near the Bronzeville parade route.

The shooting happened after an altercation between the victim and a male offender around 2:15 p.m., about two hours after the Bud Billiken Parade ended, according to Chicago Police Department officials.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, initially reported to be in good condition, police said.

READ MORE | 16-year-old boy injured in Bronzeville shooting, Chicago police say

A couple of hours later, three people, including a teenager, were shot in Burnside around 8:08 p.m.

The shooting happened during a fight at a gas station in the 700 block of E. 95th Street, according to CPD.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the right arm. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A man, 24, was shot in the shoulder and a 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

No one is in custody.

Later that night, another teenager was shot along with a man while walking on the city's Southwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 10:26 p.m. in the 1600 block of Morgan Street, police said.

An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were walking when they told police they heard gunshots.

Both were taken to the hospital by firefighters, and at last check were in "fair" condition, according to police.

No one in custody. CPD Area Three Detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, at least 48 people were shot, five fatally, across Chicago, police said.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

