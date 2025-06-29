Chicago shootings: At least 19 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A 6-year-old boy was among three injured and a man was killed in a shooting at a business on East 63rd Street in West Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 19 people have been shot, three fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said.

A woman was killed in a South Side shooting on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to a call about a person shot in the Washington Park neighborhood around 9:40 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim, a 20-year-old woman, unresponsive in the 5400-block of South Prairie Avenue.

The victim, shot in the head, was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no one in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

A man was found shot to death on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the Bucktown neighborhood's 2200-block of West Cortland Street around 3 a.m.

First responders with the Chicago Fire Department found the victim, a 32-year-old man, unresponsive.

CFD transported the man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, to St. Mary's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Minutes later, one of two men who tried to rob a woman shot her during a struggle on the city's South Side, police said.

Police said officers responded to a call about a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood's 11800-block of South State Street around 3:30 a.m.

Two male offenders had approached a 21-year-old woman and tried to steal her property, police said.

A struggle ensued, and one of the offenders took out a gun and opened fire.

The victim, shot in the leg, was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Hours later, three people were injured and a man was killed in a shooting incident inside of a business on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 3:56 p.m. in the 800 block of East 63rd Street in West Woodlawn, Chicago police said.

The victims, a 25-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, a 40-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy, were inside of a business when two armed offenders fired shots at them, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital, CPD said.

The 25-year-old victim was shot in the leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The 40-year-old victim had a bullet graze wound to the head and the 6-year-old boy had a graze wound from glass fragments, police said. They took themselves to University of Chicago Hospital and Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were reported as Chicago police continue investigate.

