Chicago Sports Network launching in October to carry White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new network is launching in October that will carry all Chicago White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks games.

The Chicago Sports Network said in a released Monday that they will carry more than 300 live Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox games per-year and will broadcast from production studios at the United Center and Guaranteed Rate Field.

The network will launch in October with preseason games for the Blackhawks and Bulls. All remaining 2024 White Sox games will be carried on NBC Sports Chicago.

CHSN is a joint venture among the three teams and Standard Media. The network said it will launch with traditional cable providers, streaming services and be available via free, over-the-air broadcast.

"As we set out to design the network, we began and ended every discussion with the simple question: What is best for our fans?" said Jason Coyle, who has been named president of the network after serving in Chicago-based sports media leadership roles for more than 20 years, most recently as president of Stadium.

"What is the best approach to distribution? How can we push the limits of both in-game and studio production? We plan to serve our fans on as many platforms and in as many markets as our rights allow."