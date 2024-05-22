City Winery employee fatally stabs coworker after dispute in West Loop, Chicago authorities say

A City Winery employee stabbed a coworker Wednesday after a dispute near Randolph and Racine on the Near West Side, Chicago fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after he was stabbed following a dispute between coworkers Wednesday on the Near West Side.

The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. near West Randolph Street and North Racine Avenue in West Loop, Chicago police said.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, died after being taken to a hospital in critical condition, Chicago police said.

The offender, a 41-year-old man, is in custody, police said.

The two men involved were coworkers at the City Winery at the location, and a dispute between them led to the deadly stabbing, a spokesperson for the Chicago fire Department told ABC7.

It was not clear if the stabbing happened inside the business or outside.

No further information was immediately available.

Police continue to investigate.

