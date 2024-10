Major crash partially shuts down Route 31 Carpentersville

As of 8:30 a.m. Route 31 was closed between Lincoln Avenue and Longmeadow Parkway.

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A major crash partially shut down a road in the north suburbs on Tuesday morning.

Initial reports indicate two semis were involved in a crash in Carpentersville on Route 31 near Miller Road.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Police have not released any information regarding injuries.

This is a developing story.