3 men shot while in parked car in Englewood, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after three men were hit by gunfire while in a parked car Friday night near 60th and Princeton in Englewood.

Chicago police are investigating after three men were hit by gunfire while in a parked car Friday night near 60th and Princeton in Englewood.

Chicago police are investigating after three men were hit by gunfire while in a parked car Friday night near 60th and Princeton in Englewood.

Chicago police are investigating after three men were hit by gunfire while in a parked car Friday night near 60th and Princeton in Englewood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men were hit by gunfire while sitting inside a parked car Friday night in Englewood, Chicago police said.

At about 10:48 p.m., two people came up to the vehicle near 60th and Princeton and opened fire, police said.

All three victims ages 27, 35 and 39, were transported to area hospitals and listed in condition.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

No one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.