Chicago weather: Dangerous cold temps to bring -25° wind chills this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures are expected to plummet Sunday night into dangerous cold weather to start the week in Chicago.

As many continue to shovel snow, the plummeting temperatures will make sure it doesn't go anywhere, according to ABC7 meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.

Sunday morning began with some light flurries. Martinez said temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 20s with wind chills in the teens.

However, late into the evening a cold blast of air will move into the Chicago area bringing dangerous temperatures.

Martinez issued an AccuWeather Alert for Monday and Tuesday.

A Cold Weather Advisory will go into effect starting midnight into 11a.m. Monday for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Ogle and Winnebago.

On Monday morning, temperatures will be about 2 to -5 degrees with wind chills making it feel like -25 to -10, Martinez said.

For Tuesday, the cold will stick around in the single digits with wind chills down to -30 degrees.

Warming centers will open across the Chicago area for the bitterly cold temperatures.

