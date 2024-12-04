Chicago weather forecast: Windy, snowy conditions forecast for evening commute Wednesday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Snow and wind could create poor travel conditions and low visibility for the evening commute in the Chicago area Wednesday.

The day will be mainly cloudy and breezy with wind gusts up to 25-30 miles-per-hour, ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said.

The afternoon hours will become windier with snow showers that will drop visibility for the evening commute.

There may be some sun around noon, Martinez said, but clouds will come back and snow showers may start moving in around 2-3 p.m., bringing strong wind gusts.

A National Weather Service Wind Advisory is scheduled to go into effect at 2 p.m. and last until midnight.

Thursday is forecast to be very cold, with wind chills from -5 to -10 during the morning.