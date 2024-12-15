24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago weather: Dense Fog Advisory for most of area until Monday morning

Low visibility delays flights at O'Hare, Midway airports, FAA says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 15, 2024 10:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Foggy conditions have caused low visibility across most of the Chicago area Sunday and will continue into Monday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Northern Cook and Northern Will counties until 9 a.m. Monday.

It is possible the National Weather Service may add more counties to the dense fog advisory ahead of Monday morning, ABC7 Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said.

The conditions could cause trouble on the roads for drivers, who should use caution in areas of low visibility.

The fog also caused delays and at Chicago's airports. As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 38 flights had been canceled at O'Hare Airport and 24 flights and been canceled at Midway Airport, according to city data. Average flight delays at both airports were about 15 minutes.

FULL FORECAST | Chicago weather: Possible AM showers Monday, sun and clouds

There will likely be light rain showers across the area from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Martinez said.

