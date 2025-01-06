Chicago Weather forecast: Lake-effect snow developing across area with freezing rain | Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lake-effect snow and freezing drizzle could create slick travel conditions across the Chicago area Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage and Lake counties in Illinois as well as Kenosha and Racine counties in Wisconsin until 4 p.m. Monday.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says a band of lake-effect snow will continue to develop during the morning.

Butler said lake-effect snow will persist in the afternoon, easing up in Lake County but continuing in Cook County before moving into Northwest Indiana in the evening.

Butler also said there will be significant wind gusts over 30-miles-per-hour as well and freezing drizzle.