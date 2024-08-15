Chicago weather forecast: Potentially severe storms could develop Thursday evening

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area could potentially see some severe weather Thursday evening.

A morning round of rain and some thunder is moving through the area, with the main threat from localized heavy rain, ABC7 Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

The rain is expected to clear out and make way for some sun in the afternoon.

During the evening and overnight hours, another round of storms, potentially severe, is expected to move in.. Butler said the main threat will be from high winds and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Chicago area at a Level 2 risk for storms.