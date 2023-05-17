8th person dies after I-55 dust storm crash

Illinois State Police publicly identified 3 more victims of the I 55 dust storm crashes Saturday as 2 people from Crystal Lake and a Missouri man.

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- An eighth person has died after the downstate Interstate 55 dust storm crash earlier this month, the Sangamon County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

Ruth Rau, 81, of Sorento, Illinois was a passenger in a motor vehicle that crashed in the May 1 incident, the coroner's office said.

Rau was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, and died at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from multiple blunt force injuries she suffered in the crash.

Officials previously identified the other seven individuals killed in the crash as Otto Medina-Salazar, a 58-year-old Missouri man; Joseph Bates, 73, of Crystal Lake and Donna Bates, 71, of Crystal Lake; Earl LeGrand, 64, of Florissant, Missouri; Michael Zinchuk, 55, of Champaign and Amy Zinchuk, 54, also of Champaign; and 88-year-old Shirley Harper of Franklin, Wisconsin.

The crashes took place about 10:55 a.m. on Monday, May 1 near downstate Farmersville.

Seventy two vehicles were involved, and dozens more people were injured.

