Chicago weather: Severe storms possible with low tornado threat Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two rounds of showers and storms are expected to hit the Chicago area on Sunday, ABC7 Chicago Meteorologists Greg Dutra and Mark McGinnis said.

Weakening showers and storms are expected to arrive in the late morning, around 11 a.m., and provide clouds for the afternoon, McGinnis said.

Those clouds could reduce the chance for intense or severe storms on Sunday afternoon and evening, but either round could produce severe weather.

High wind is the biggest threat on Sunday morning, and there will be a higher, but still low, tornado threat in the afternoon, Dutra said. Both rounds of storms could also produce hail.

There is a higher risk for severe storms downstate on Saturday evening into Sunday morning due to strong system expected to move east into southern Illinois overnight.

Non-severe afternoon showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but the rest of the week's forecast is quiet.