Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook, DuPage, Will counties | LIVE radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the Chicago area Friday evening.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook, DuPage and Will counties until 8:15 p.m.

Previous warning for DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, and La Salle counties have expired.

There was a possibility of tornadoes developing with the severe storms, the National Weather Service said.