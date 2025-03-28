Chicago weather: Warm front could bring strong storms, high winds to parts of area this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A warm front is expected to move through the Chicago area this weekend, increasing the risk for potentially strong storms on Sunday.

A few showers could move through parts of the area on Sunday morning before things start to pick up between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., said ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.

Martinez said wind is expected to be the main concern, but ABC7 will be monitoring any possible signs of rotation.

Most of the Chicago area is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather. Areas further south, like Kankakee, are under a Level 3 risk, and areas further north, toward Wisconsin, are under a Level 1 risk.

Highs will be in the 70s Friday and Saturday, and temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s on Sunday.

After the potential storms move out, a rain/snow mix is expected to impact the Monday morning commute as temperatures take a dip, Martinez said.