Chicago weather: Warm front could bring strong storms, high winds to parts of area this weekend

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, March 28, 2025 6:15PM
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A warm front is expected to move through the Chicago area this weekend, increasing the risk for potentially strong storms on Sunday.

A few showers could move through parts of the area on Sunday morning before things start to pick up between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., said ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7.

Martinez said wind is expected to be the main concern, but ABC7 will be monitoring any possible signs of rotation.

Most of the Chicago area is under a Level 2 risk for severe weather. Areas further south, like Kankakee, are under a Level 3 risk, and areas further north, toward Wisconsin, are under a Level 1 risk.

Highs will be in the 70s Friday and Saturday, and temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s on Sunday.

After the potential storms move out, a rain/snow mix is expected to impact the Monday morning commute as temperatures take a dip, Martinez said.

