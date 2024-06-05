Chicago weather: Heavy rains move through area, flooding streets

Rainy weather across the Chicago area has led to flooded streets and several crashes Wednesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There have been numerous crashes on the tollways and expressways overnight as heavy rains moved through the area.

A deadly crash closed the inbound Dan Ryan local lanes at 47th Street. The driver of a car was killed in a crash with a semi-truck just before midnight.

Illinois State Police confirm, roads were slick and it was raining at the time. Weather is considered a factor in the crash.

On the South Side, a large tree came crashing down onto a house on South Oakley near 66th Street after high winds moved through, sending a woman to the hospital.

Some residents might've experienced some minor flooding, depending on where you are from the storms overnight.

Some areas received up to two inches of rain while the flood advisory was in effect. That warning expired at 5 a.m.

Rain fell hard in Avondale during the early morning hours. At one point, water came shooting out of a manhole about four feet high.

In Harvey and Calumet Park, several streets and roads were covered by water.

Some major street flooding also in Riverdale, where several streets were left under water.