Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Will County | LIVE radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms are moving through parts of the Chicago area on Sunday morning.

There is a line of thunderstorms moving through the Joliet area just before 9 a.m.

Those storms are bringing rain and wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph. Pea-sized hail is also possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Will County until 9:30 a.m.

Storms are expected to reach Monee by 9:18 a.m., Chicago Heights by 9;32 a.m., Crete by 9:35 a.m. and Dyer by 9:50 a.m.