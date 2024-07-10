Rain from remnants of Beryl floods homes in West Pullman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents in the West Pullman neighborhood are dealing with flooded homes after heavy rain fell from remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

"I have black, tarry sewage coming out of my drains," resident Kimberly Reynolds said. "The tiles in my basement because they are so saturated, the tiles are coming up."

Reynolds showed ABC7 inside her now flooded home after remnants from Beryl soaked the city.

"It's incredibly frustrating," Reynolds said. "The one thing I wanted to do was get the basement remodeled but I can't do anything until this water situation is fixed."

SEE ALSO: Boil order issued for Auburn Gresham, Beverly and Morgan Park

Reynolds waded through standing water in her basement, the third time in two years she said her home as flooded.

"The city said there is a clog in the drain and that the water should be draining down street to 127th Street and to the water plant over there," she said.

Her neighbors shared pictures of flooding inside their home, the toilet turning into a geyser and black sludge smeared on the ground.

In the Beverly and Mt. Greenwood neighborhoods, residents received bottled water after city officials said there was a mechanical failure at a local pumping station during the rainfall.

Water service was restored, but the boil order remains in place out of an abundance of caution.