AccuWeather Alerts for heat indexes over 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday

Chicago weather: Heat index begins to rise across area, storms possible in evening

The Chicago weather forecast Saturday will see temperatures and the heat index begin to raise across area, and storms are possible in the evening.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lot of people across the Chicago area are doing what they can to keep cool Saturday while enjoying the summer day.

The hot weather meant a day at the splash pad for some families.

The Chicago area is in the grips of a heat wave. The area could see three consecutive days of heat and humidity topping out at in the 90s.

Some South Side neighborhood residents are not letting the summer heat stop their fun. The 93rd and Eberhart block club made sure able to stay cool during Saturday's block party. Kids enjoyed a bouncy house and other fun while homeowners and resident got a chance to get to know each other again.

Not everyone thinks Chicago's heat is bad. A couple visiting from West Virginia told ABC7 that Chicago's temperatures are welcome break from the heat they have in their hometown.

While for some the weekend has been about enjoying the weather and staying cool, for others it's about embracing the moment with the help of some good music.

Jackson Park was filled with fans of DJ and house music at the Chosen Fruit music concert did not disappoint once again.

