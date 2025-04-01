Another round of severe storms expected to hit Chicago area this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another round of strong storms could hit the Chicago area this week.

Tuesday is expected to be cool with clouds increasing in the afternoon hours before storms return late, especially in the western counties, ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather Meteorologist Mark McGinnis said.

The Chicago area's western counties will be under a Level 2 risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

An AccuWeather Alert has been issued for Wednesday, when the entire Chicago area will be under a Level 3 risk for severe weather.

Wednesday's forecast is somewhat uncertain, but it appears that the first line of storms may pass through Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, McGinnis said.

A second, stronger line of storms is expected to pass through on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Cool and damp weather is expected to return this weekend.

This comes as hundreds of thousands of customers were without power across the Midwest on Monday after deadly, severe weather battered the region on Sunday.

Strong storms ripped through the Chicago area on Sunday afternoon, bringing high winds and prompting tornado warnings.

Severe storms left five people dead in Indiana and Michigan.

Three children -- a 2-year-old girl, her 4-year-old brother and their 11-year-old cousin -- were killed when the car they were in was hit by a tree in Michigan, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office said. Weather appeared to be the main contributing factor, the sheriff's office said.

In Valparaiso, Indiana, one person was killed when "severe crosswinds" blew a tractor and a trailer onto their sides, according to local authorities.

The National Weather Service said a second person was killed north of Millersburg, Indiana, when wind from a thunderstorm blew over an Amish buggy.