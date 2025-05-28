24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in his own driveway in St. Charles, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 3:24AM
A child was hit by a vehicle in the driveway of his own home on Royal Fox Drive on Tuesday, St. Charles police said.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- A child was hit by a vehicle in the driveway of his west suburban home on Tuesday evening, police said.

St. Charles police said officers and fire officials responded to the crash on Royal Fox Drive around 5 p.m.

First responders provided aid to the "small child," who was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, police said.

The child's age and condition were not immediately known.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

