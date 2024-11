Chopper 7 over school bus crash in Lombard; minor injuries reported

Chopper 7 was over the crash involving a school bus on Lawler Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Minor injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a crash in the west suburbs.

The crash happened on Lawler Avenue and Roosevelt Road in Lombard.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 7:26 a.m.

Video shows a blue SUV lodged under a school bus. Minor injuries have been reported so far.

It is unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

