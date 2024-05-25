Teen, man allegedly carved swastikas into Elmhurst elementary school playground equipment

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man allegedly carved swastikas into playground equipment at a west suburban elementary school earlier this week, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said on Saturday.

Edison Elementary School students apparently saw swastikas and Nazi phrases carved into plastic playground equipment during recess on Monday and told their teacher. School staff then alerted Elmhurst police.

Officers responded to school at 246 South Fair Avenue. After an investigation, they determined that Christopher Jackson, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy allegedly using a knife to carve the symbols and phrases into the equipment.

Jackson was taken into custody on Monday. He is facing hate crime and criminal damage to property charges. The damage is estimated at approximately $4,471.36.

Jackson's next court appearance is scheduled for June 17. The 17-year-old involved is expected to appear at a detention hearing in the near future.

