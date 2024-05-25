Antisemitic flyers found on driveways in Park Ridge, police say

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Park Ridge police are trying to figure out who left antisemitic flyers in several driveways.

They were found Friday in clear plastic bags. in the driveways of people living west of Dee Road.

Park Ridge police are asking anyone in the area with security cameras to share videos that could lead them to a suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to Park Ridge police to request pictures of the flyers.