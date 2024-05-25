WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Antisemitic flyers found on driveways in Park Ridge, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 25, 2024 2:19AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Park Ridge police are trying to figure out who left antisemitic flyers in several driveways.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

They were found Friday in clear plastic bags. in the driveways of people living west of Dee Road.

Park Ridge police are asking anyone in the area with security cameras to share videos that could lead them to a suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

SEE ALSO | Antisemitic flyers found on vehicles, in yards in West Ridge; CPD investigating: alderwoman

ABC7 has reached out to Park Ridge police to request pictures of the flyers.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW