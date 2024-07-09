Florida man 'falls 60 feet' into spring after branch breaks: VIDEO

Christopher James Sikes Smalley fell into the water at Crystal Springs Vernon, Florida after the branch he was on broke, video shows.

Christopher James Sikes Smalley fell into the water at Crystal Springs Vernon, Florida after the branch he was on broke, video shows.

Christopher James Sikes Smalley fell into the water at Crystal Springs Vernon, Florida after the branch he was on broke, video shows.

Christopher James Sikes Smalley fell into the water at Crystal Springs Vernon, Florida after the branch he was on broke, video shows.

VERNON, Fla. -- A man who fell from what he described as a 60-foot-tall tree into a creek in Vernon, Florida, emerged from the fall with just minor injuries.

Florida man Christopher James Sikes Smalley was preparing to jump from a tree at local swimming spot Crystal Springs Vernon when the branch that was supporting his weight broke, causing him to plummet into the water below.

Footage shows Smalley hitting and breaking another branch before he lands in the water.

Speaking to Storyful, Smalley said he usually jumps from a smaller branch and that it was his first time jumping from that height.

"The fall was crazy. I knew when I heard the branch crack that it just got real and I was going down. It was the first time at that height. I jump from the branch I hit on the way down all the time."

Smalley told Storyful he suffered bruising on his legs and foot injuries, but did not have any broken or fractured bones.