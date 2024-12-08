4 shot, 1 killed, in Cicero: spokesperson

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were shot, one fatally, in the west suburbs on Sunday afternoon.

A Cicero spokesperson confirmed that the shooting happened at West Roosevelt Road and Cicero Avenue just before 12:30 p.m.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds, and one of the victims died, the spokesperson confirmed. Information about their identifies was not immediately released.

The intersection is temporarily closed while police investigate the shooting.

What led up to the gunfire and whether anyone is in custody was not immediately clear.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.