Columbia College Chicago cutting programs, jobs as it grapples with $34M budget deficit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Columbia College Chicago is cutting programs and jobs, as it grapples with a $34 million budget deficit.

The school's interim president detailed the plan in a letter sent to students and staff Monday.

"This is a logical and necessary step in our 135-year history of continued reinvention to provide a creative education grounded in real-world demands and opportunities," the message said.

Columbia plans to cut 11 undergraduate and graduate programs and consolidate others.

The college is reaching out to applicants into those programs. No further program consolidations or eliminations are under consideration for the 2026-27 academic year, the letter said.

Up to 25 full time jobs will be eliminated, too.